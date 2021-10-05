Position Summary

Role: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Senior Health Worker (Identified Role) Location: Brisbane Northside & Southside Employment Status: Full Time (we are flexible on this, so could advertise as full or part time if you think it would attract more interest?) Salary Range: $34.40 - $48.17 per hour (PO 2.1 - PO3.3) Does being an integral part of a dynamic Allied Health Team excite you? Are you a passionate team player engaged in providing holistic care? Do you love networking and building relationships? About the role: As a critical member of Wesley Mission Queensland Health and Wellbeing team, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Senior Health Worker is responsible for the provisioning of contemporary customer-focused services to support the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and personally contribute to the shaping and achievement of Wesley Mission Queensland strategic vision and goals. The Health and Wellbeing team is a multidisciplinary allied health and nursing service, an experienced, engaged, cohesive, and fun team that partner across our division, which services clients living within the community, in independent living facilities and within Residential Aged Care throughout the greater Brisbane region, with clinics in Sinnamon Park and Chermside. . We want to be the market leaders in community aged care. This is a full time, permanent position with the flexibility to work across multiple sites and access a pool of fleet cars. Your daily tasks will include (but will not be restricted to): Assessment and management of holistic care needs of customers, their families and carers;

Delivery of high-quality intervention and advice;

Regular review of customer treatment plans and goals, with appropriate modification of strategies to achieve positive outcomes in meeting client needs;

Referral to and supporting customers in accessing allied health and nursing services as indicated;

Develop and maintain strategic partnerships within the community health care industry and local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island communities This is an Indigenous- identified position. Applicants must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent (pursuant to Section 14 (d) of the Anti-discrimination act. Your Contribution: Certificate III in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care / Community Services, Social Work, Nursing or similar;

Demonstrate an understanding of issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their health;

Current Queensland Driver’s License;

Ability to support a continuous improvement model for achieving outcomes;

Demonstrated ability to meet targets;

Decisive, listening, influencing and persuasive skills;

Current National criminal history check, or willing to obtain;

Undergo mandatory immunisations & vaccinations dependant on health directives issued by Queensland's Chief Health Officer. Why work with Wesley Mission Queensland: Continuous improvement culture;

A job that is clearly defined, challenging and rewarding;

Relationships based on teamwork, respect and honesty;

Zero tolerance for discrimination, harassment, and bullying or intimidating behaviour;

A manager whom you can speak to, who understands your job and who will listen to your ideas and concerns and, wherever possible, acts on them;

Working alongside people who love what they do;

Competitive salary packaging options up to $15,990, Novated leasing, plus an optional Meals and Entertainment card up to $2,650 per annum;

Access to discounts on Private Health Insurance, Gym Memberships, Travel and more;

Dedicated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP). Application: Please attach your resume and cover letter to your application

A copy of your aboriginality or completed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Descent Confirmation Form. A little more about us: Wesley Mission Queensland (WMQ) is a large and dynamic organisation with more than 65 locations throughout South East Queensland supporting 100,000 Queenslanders every year. As a not-for-profit organisation with over 100 years' experience in delivering aged care, Wesley Mission Queensland has a history steeped in hope, respect, compassion, empowerment, innovation, justice and integrity. Wesley Mission Queensland’s vision for reconciliation is for all people to stand unified in an equal and inclusive future. We commit to enhancing opportunities for Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander people and celebrating diversity. As part of our commitment to Reconciliation, we encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples. For more information about our reconciliation action plan visit https://www.wmq.org.au/files/sharedassets/public-website/documents/2020/wmq-innovate-rap-2020-2022-endorsed-web.pdf. Wesley Mission Queensland will support you to assist our clients by providing safe workplaces, aged care sector leading pay, flexible work options, contemporary job training, real professional development opportunities, and job security. Wesley Mission Queensland's Vision is a compassionate, just and inclusive society for all'. We are committed to EEO, OH&S, Ethical Practices, and Cultural Diversity principles and are a preferred employer for older workers. Wesley Mission Queensland has been recognised as a GOLD Mental Health First Aid Skilled Workplace by Mental Health First Aid Australia for our firm commitment to embedding the Mental Health First Aid program into our organisation. Successful applicants are expected to abide by the WMQ Code of Conduct. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted regarding the next phase of the selection process. We extend our appreciation for considering Wesley Mission Queensland as a potential employer to those applicants, not short-listed. No agencies please.